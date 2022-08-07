Chamisa setting CCC up for another potential storm

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) could be setting itself up for another potential storm following its resolution to open up its candidate selection pool to both active party politicians and charismatic community actors who could have no party history.

Zimbabwe heads for polls in 2023 with both parliamentary and council seats up for grabs.

The former MDC Alliance party is still haunted by lost opportunities to win seats after two party candidates have been fielded in some constituencies as a result of ruined candidate selection processes.

The new approach is also an ostensible attempt to rid the opposition of the unpopular imposition of candidates by influential leaders.

At a media briefing in Harare Thursday, party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the party’s candidate selection process would be different from previous selection processes.

“President Nelson Chamisa, our change champion in chief, is on record saying that our candidate selection process for 2023 will be a departure from the past.

“All candidates are going to be selected by the communities they wish to represent.

“What we implore the citizens to do is plug in to the community candidate selection process, it’s no longer business as usual where a candidate is forced upon a particular community, people are going to choose for themselves,” said Mahere.