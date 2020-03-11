Chamisa ready to boot out Mwonzora and Komichi

Former bigwigs in the opposition MDC, Douglas Mwonzora and Morgen Komichi are reportedly in the line of fire from an alleged faction led by party president Nelson Chamisa.

A party insider who spoke to the Daily News claimed that Chamisa and his faction intend to liquidate rivals ahead of a possible extra-ordinary congress if the Supreme Court orders it. Said the official:

Mukoma Dougie (Mwonzora) and Komichi are especially disliked by the powerful interests that are now at the helm in the party.

… The reality is that the party is in a sorry state. When these guys (under attack) were administering the party, it was strong, united and there was accountability.

Now that these guys (Chamisa group) are in charge, there is chaos … and they fear that if the Supreme Court orders an extra-ordinary congress, they may lose power.

… What is becoming clear also is that they (the Chamisa faction) want to take out the other guys well before any new congress may be held.

Mwonzora was recently ordered not to speak on social media about party issues by his successor as the Secretary-General, Chalton Hwende.

Mwonzora had said he was concerned that the defeated ZANU PF Generation 40 (G40) faction was destabilising the MDC.