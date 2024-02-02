Chamisa not coming back

Spread the love

Chalton Hwende, Member of Parliament for Kuwadzana East and a member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), revealed that he had a two-hour meeting with the party’s former president, Nelson Chamisa, on Tuesday, following Chamisa’s sudden resignation.

In a post on X this Thursday, Hwende conveyed that Chamisa made it clear that he would “never return to the CCC” and would soon announce his next steps. Hwende, planning to consult his constituents for guidance on the way forward, emphasized that Chamisa remains the opposition’s “best foot forward” in challenging Zanu-PF’s stronghold on power. Hwende stated:

“On Tuesday, I had a 2 hr conversation with President Nelson Chamisa, and we discussed his resignation statement. He is clear that he will never return to the CCC, and he will make an announcement on his next move soon. I agree with his decision. Tomorrow I will begin a series of consultations with the people of Kuwadzana East so that I can be guided on the next move. President Chamisa remains our best foot forward to bring change to this country.”

Once considered a close ally of Chamisa in the MDC Alliance, Hwende won the secretary-general post at the party’s 2019 congress in Gweru. Despite this, he refrained from condemning Sengezo Tshabangu during Tshabangu’s controversial recalls, a move that is likely to give Zanu-PF a parliamentary two-thirds majority in the upcoming by-elections on February 3.

Hwende’s silence in response to Tshabangu’s actions was interpreted by analysts as implicit approval of the recalls. Whether Hwende will remain with CCC without Chamisa or join his long-time colleague in another political endeavor remains uncertain.

Source – pindula

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...