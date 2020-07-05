‘Chamisa, Mnangagwa failing Zimbabwe awfully’

Former Zanu-PF youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu has reiterated that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa are failing Zimbabweans badly by not ending their feud and putting the nation’s interests first.

Tsenengamu – who now leads the anti-corruption pressure group, Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe (Feez) – accused Mnangagwa and Chamisa of pursuing selfish interests at the expense of the country.

“At first I thought the failure (by Mnangagwa and Chamisa to dialogue) was because of some hardliners in both parties, but now it seems it is just because of the egos and arrogance of the leaders.

“They want to continue to score cheap points against each other. I blame both for their political grandstanding at one point or the other.

“They are proving to be selfish and uncaring for the suffering masses,” Tsenengamu let rip.

“I thought that they were going to put Zimbabwe first, but it seems their personal and party interests come first before Zimbabweans.

“I believe that both may at some point look back with regret at the chances they so abused. It is just a matter of time. We are a divided and polarised people who subscribe to toxic politics, which is characterised by hate, vengeance, insults and mistrust.

“Zimbabwe now requires leaders more than politicians and leaders are in short supply,” Tsenengamu further told the Daily News On Sunday.

“Those supposedly in leadership across the political divide continue to want to score cheap points against one another and it is very sad and unfortunate.

Godfrey Tsenengamu

“I believe in unity and oneness. Unity is power. As far as I know, Zanu-PF can do without the MDC and the MDC can do without Zanu-PF. But Zimbabwe can’t do without all her children. Unfortunately, our leaders don’t see it that way,” the fearless Tsenengamu added.

This comes as both Mnangagwa and Chamisa have previously said that they were open to dialogue, although nothing concrete has happened – primarily because of differences over the form and platform on which the talks should take place.