Chamisa leaves cracked ribs at family function

Gutu –MDC A president Nelson Chamisa left ribs cracked at a family function at his rural home in Chiwara, Gutu yesterday with his jokes, oratory, witticism and mockery of political opponents.

He was addressing hundreds of supporters who converged at the home for his late mother Alice Chamisa’s stone unveiling.

It was an acting frenzy, a comedy, a solo play!

For example he said when he gets into power, people will go to hospital suffering from good living.

“Ndikapindamupowermunosweramakuvaranemufaro. Kuendakuchipatairamonzimunohweimotindinohwamufaro. Unorwarapai? Kwese,” said Chamisa to rapturous laughter.

He said President Mnangagwa was no match for him and mimicked the way ED walks amid bursts of laughter from the crowd. He compared Zanu PF vice president Mohadi with his vice TendaiBiti sending the crowd into ruptures.

He also compared his vice chairman, Job Sikhala with Zanu PF chairwomanOpphaRushezha and said the latter would be thrown to the ground by Sikhala sending a suggestive line through the crowd that even left Biti and sikhala laughing uncontrollably.

“OpphaungamumisanaSikhalaanosweraadhegurwauyu,” said Chamisa.

Source: Masvingo Mirror

