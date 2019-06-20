Chamisa labelled weak leader for appointing bloated executive to accommodate dinosaurs

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has created a bloated National Executive which is a concoction of four factions of the original MDC and that is bound to cost Chamisa in the next elections a former MDC Youth leader Shephard Dube has said. In an MDC National Executive critique on Thursday Dube said, ” Nelson Chamisa’s national executive is bloated. It may cost him the next election. Too many people holding too much power on lower structures is a recipe for disaster. I thought as a Christian he would learn from Moses and Jesus. Moses had a core team of 10 and Jesus had 12. A lean team is always effective and has manageable conflicts.” On Thursday MDC announced a list of its NEC members and shadow cabinet. Former Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora a junior position while Morgan Komichi was made to lead the Office of the President. Dube added that the creature created by Chamisa was a four headed monster which makes Chamisa a first among equals. “MDC has become a 4 headed beast. Welshman Ncube led MDC-Green, Tendai Biti led MDC-Renewal, Job Sikhala led MDC-99 and Nelson Chamisa led MDC-T. Now they have formed MDC Alliance trading as MDC. Legally this is a Political Party but politically this remains nothing more than a Political Alliance. “The outcomes of the Congress and NEC Appointments clearly indicate that balancing Alliance factions was far much more important than meritocracy. The difference between a Political Party and a Political Alliance is that the former is formed on the basis of ideology and the latter is formed to pursue common interests, in this case, the interest being survival. “Chamisa has become merely a first amongst equals his major strength being a huge Grassroot following.”

Speaking on conditions of anonymity; a party insider said the size of the bloated party shows the weakness of the leader. “He could not be man enough to drop a few dinosaurs who have been part of the mediocrity for a long time”.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday fished his political nemesis from the political dustbin when he appointed former party vice-presidents Morgen Komichi, Elias Mudzuri and former secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora to the national executive last night. Following heavy defeats at the party’s congress in Gweru last month, Mudzuri, Mwonzora and Komichi were relegated to ordinary card-carrying members and the appointments to the national executive makes them part of key decision-making apparatus of the party and preserves their seniority. Komichi becomes secretary of strategy and implementation in the office of the presidency, Mudzuri is now local government secretary while Mwonzora becomes the deputy secretary of international relations. Chamisa kept faith in Amos Chibaya as organising secretary. He will be deputised by former youth assembly leader Happymore Chidziva. Jacob Mafume lost his post of party spokesperson to Daniel Molokele. Molokele lost in the race for the secretary-general post to Chalton Hwende. Mafume was reassigned and becomes secretary for elections, earning a seat in the MDC standing committee. Chamisa also made a daring move, amending the constitution to introduce term limits for all posts in the party, including the presidency. Highly-placed sources who attended the national council meeting said the constitutional amendment will apply to councillors, legislators and all party positions. “The party introduced term limits to all posts. The president will only serve two terms, a parliamentarian can also only serve two terms and pass on the baton to others,” the source said. Hwende refused to comment, saying the party would address a Press conference this morning to make the announcements. Chamisa, in the closing stages of the national council meeting, seating as congress, said it was time the party stood united. “We can no longer divide ourselves, if you find yourself attending caucuses to discuss how to deal with a fellow party member you need to question your integrity,” Chamisa said in his closing address. He also warned his leadership that anyone caught lagging behind would be thrown out. “We can’t wait for the president to do everything. We have to ensure that as leadership we each play our roles, those who don’t pull to expectations will find themselves out of leadership,” Chamisa said. The MDC has been dogged by double nominations of candidates during elections. This has been blamed on corruption within the top leadership and favouritism. Chamisa told the national council that this would no longer be accepted and primary elections should be conducted openly and transparently. – Additional reporting by News Day