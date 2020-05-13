Chamisa dumped by senior allies

Senior journalist Zenzele Ndebele has reported that information reaching him indicates that top MDC leaders have dumped the faction led Nelson Chamisa and joined the smaller faction led by Thokozani Khupe.

Said Ndebele, “A reliable source tells me Lynette Karenyi-Kore and Theressa Makoni have pledged their loyalty to Thokozani Khuphe.”

Kore is one of the three co-Vice Presidents of Chamisa serving along with Professor Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti.



The All-powerful female Vice President was appointed Women’s Academy for Africa (WAFA) Deputy Treasurer General in 2019 at the WAFA Training of Trainers workshop that was held at Maputo in Mozambique.

The organisation aims to promote gender equality, and the political advancement of women from Labour, Socialists and Social Democratic parties across Africa.

WAFA is currently represented across nine African countries. The countries are Botswana, Cameroon, Ghana, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Uganda and Zimbabwe.