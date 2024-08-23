Chamisa Dismisses Emblezzlement Allegations Amid Criticism, Insists He Has “Nothing to Hide”

Spread the love

HARARE – The embattled former leader of Zimbabwe’s Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) party, Nelson Chamisa has firmly rejected threats from critics who claim they will expose his alleged underhand dealings.

Chamisa asserted that he has “nothing to hide,” dismissing the accusations as baseless.

The controversy erupted when one of Chamisa’s prominent supporters on social media, known as “Skilled Rebhara,” jokingly issued an ultimatum on the X platform, telling the former opposition leader, “Resign or I will expose you.”

In response, Chamisa maintained that his life is an “open book” and expressed confidence in his integrity. He emphasized his commitment to peace and positivity, stating, “I’m an open book. I have nothing to hide. I live narrow and straight. I seek peace, not war. I speak love, not hate! The future is happiness!”

Amid these tensions, Advocate Thabani Mpofu, a close associate of Chamisa, has come to his defense, challenging those who accuse Chamisa of being bribed by the ruling ZANU PF party to undermine the opposition in Zimbabwe. Mpofu dismissed the allegations as a smear campaign designed to weaken the opposition and reinforce ZANU PF’s grip on power.

“The claim that Nelson Chamisa was bribed by ZANU PF to compromise the opposition’s efforts is a baseless and orchestrated smear campaign, concocted in the corridors of Jongwe House, and is aimed at consolidating ZANU’s hold on power,” Mpofu said, further urging Chamisa’s accusers to produce concrete evidence or be exposed as ZANU PF sympathizers.

Prominent political analyst and academic Ibbo Mandaza also weighed in, criticizing Chamisa for what he perceives as his “inaction” in opposition politics. Mandaza, known for his sharp commentary, urged Chamisa to step aside and make way for new leadership, accusing him of failing to effectively mobilize the opposition.

Mandaza’s critique was scathing: “Go with your ‘GodIsInIt’ and leave opposition politics now to allow a new leadership. As I have stated before, you have served the State well by systematically demobilizing the masses—a damn disgrace for which you will pay dearly… Declare your departure, or we expose you.”

As the debate surrounding Chamisa’s leadership intensifies, he remains resolute, emphasizing his transparency and dedication to Zimbabwe’s future.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...