Chamisa Denies Links to Geza’s Anti-Mnangagwa Protests

Harare – Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has distanced himself from claims made by Blessed Runesu Geza, a now-expelled Zanu-PF Central Committee member, alleging that key opposition figures are backing mass protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Geza, who has been in hiding since being declared a wanted man by authorities, addressed the nation via YouTube on Tuesday, accusing Mnangagwa of pushing an unconstitutional bid to extend his presidency beyond 2028. He claimed that several opposition leaders, including Chamisa, Tendai Biti, and Job Sikhala, were in support of a mass demonstration planned for March 31, 2025, aimed at forcing Mnangagwa out of office.

However, Chamisa has flatly denied any involvement, stating that while he remains committed to dialogue and nation-building, he has not taken part in any coordination regarding the planned demonstrations.

“I want to clarify that my door is always open to speak with anyone who reaches out to me for constructive conversations and nation-building, but I have not been involved in recent dialogues with anyone. I do not want to be made the focal point of things that have nothing to do with me,” Chamisa posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

In his address, Geza, a former intelligence operative, condemned the continued detention of opposition leaders such as Senator Jameson Timba and Job Sikhala, suggesting their arrests were politically motivated. He also alleged that key opposition figures were now aligning with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, whom he suggested could be an alternative to Mnangagwa.

“We have spoken with all political players. The likes of Chamisa, Sikhala, Biti, Komichi, and Mwonzora. We did not leave anyone behind. We have agreed on the way forward. And among all these people, no one does not like Chiwenga,” Geza claimed.

His remarks have further fuelled speculation about growing rifts within Zanu-PF, particularly between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga, who has long been rumoured to be at odds with the President over succession.

While Geza’s call for unity against Mnangagwa has drawn attention, some in the opposition remain skeptical about aligning with Zanu-PF defectors, citing past experiences. Many Zimbabweans recall how, in 2017, sections of the opposition cheered the military coup that ousted Robert Mugabe, only for Zanu-PF to consolidate power under Mnangagwa.

Political analysts warn that opposition figures should be wary of being used once again by Zanu-PF factions vying for control.

“This situation mirrors 2017. Some opposition leaders supported the coup, thinking they were part of a broader democratic transition, only for Zanu-PF to emerge even stronger. Geza’s statements should be treated with caution,” said political analyst Dr. Pedzisai Ruhanya.

Mnangagwa’s controversial push for a 2030 presidential extension, which he launched under the Presidential Empowerment Fund Initiatives (@PresFunds), has deepened divisions within his party. With Geza openly opposing the plan and aligning with dissident voices, political tensions within Zanu-PF and the broader opposition appear to be reaching a boiling point.

As the March 31 protests approach, all eyes are on whether opposition parties and Zanu-PF factions will find common ground—or whether history will repeat itself with Zanu-PF consolidating power once more.

