Chamisa denies involvement in CCC corrupt land deals

HARARE – Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to testify before the Commission of Inquiry following allegations linking Mnangagwa to corruption in Harare’s land regularisation processes.

Chamisa made the demand on Monday during his own appearance before the Commission, which is investigating the operations of the Harare City Council since 2017. The inquiry, led by retired Justice Maphios Cheda, summoned Chamisa after CCC Councillor Blessing Duma accused him of directing the council to regularise illegal settlements.

Chamisa and his brother Starman Chamisa are believed to own a property in Granite Industrial Park in Harare. Starman Chamisa is the former Mbare East MP, and the property is in that constituency.

Denying the allegations during questioning by evidence leader Thabani Mpofu, Chamisa stated:

“Well, I did hear. It is not true in the sense that, first of all, when I listen, there are two names that have been dropped in terms of their leadership roles—President Mnangagwa and President Chamisa—and I hope that the Commission is also going to summon him [Mnangagwa].”

Chamisa maintained that he had never interfered with council operations during his tenure as CCC leader.

“I can tell you as a man of God that this is not true. I do not address caucuses. I would never address a few councillors as claimed. If I were to address, it would be the entire council or the people.

Whatever has been said against me, I am confident that the Commission will find no evidence of any directive from me,” he asserted.

Land Corruption Scandal

The regularisation of illegal settlements in Harare has been at the centre of the inquiry, with councillors accused of working with land barons to allocate land corruptly and formalise settlements. These practices have been linked to the proliferation of illegal settlements across the city.

Chamisa expressed his concerns over the demolition of houses in affected areas, condemning the destruction as unlawful and unjust.

“What I am aware of is that people’s houses were being destroyed, and I struggled to understand why a council would allow the construction of houses only to destroy them later. As a justice-oriented person, I believe in the rule of law and the protection of property rights. The demolition process is something I strongly opposed,” he said.

Chamisa reiterated his belief in fair governance, calling for transparency in addressing issues affecting Harare residents. His call for Mnangagwa’s testimony has added a new dimension to the ongoing inquiry, which continues to probe allegations of corruption and mismanagement in the city’s administration.

The Commission’s findings are expected to shed light on the extent of irregularities in Harare’s land allocations and the role of key political figures in the process.

