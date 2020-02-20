Chamisa defends his record as frustration mount

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has attributed his party’s dismal show in successive by-elections, to fear of victimisation by Zanu PF among voters.

He was speaking at a press briefing at the MDC’s main headquarters in Harare Wednesday.

The MDC, which claims to enjoy massive support among the majority in Zimbabwe, has failed to impress in successive by-elections being held in parts of the country as it continues losing territory to Zanu PF.

Asked why that has been the case, Chamisa said voters feared if they voted for his party, they would be victimised and further denied food assistance by the Zanu PF government.

Millions of Zimbabweans face hunger in the country and have depended on food assistance by government and other philanthropic organisations.

Said Chamisa,“People have asked me ‘president Chamisa, you are saying we must vote for MDC in a by-election, but here are the twin hazards…number one, if we vote for an MDC councillor, the moment we do so we are going to be victimised soon after the election.

“Number two cause; the is hunger, ‘you don’t have the capacity to give us food. So why not feed ourselves until the next election’.”

The opposition chief also blamed Zanu PF for its (MDC) poor showing in by-results.

He said the mini-polls were just another way by the opponent to take advantage of the vulnerable in the country.

“Those by-elections are not elections; they are just a platform for play-out of drama on account of Zanu PF.

“They are abusing food, they are weaponising food, they are weaponising poverty.”

Chamisa said Zimbabwean voters were clever enough to know that by-elections will not change the governance structure of the entire country and would rather wait for national elections to elbow Zanu PF out of power.

“How can we wash the legs when we can wash the whole body?” he quipped.

“If it is a general election, we are ready to take the risk but a by-election, we are just exposing ourselves.” – Newzim