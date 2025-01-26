Chamisa Criticises Zanu PF’s Push to Extend Mnangagwa’s Term

Spread the love

HARARE – Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has criticised Zanu PF’s reported plans to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028, describing the move as “baffling” given the deteriorating state of Zimbabwe’s infrastructure and public services.

Chamisa made the remarks on Saturday while addressing mourners at the funeral of Glenview South Member of Parliament Gladmore Hakata, a CCC stalwart who passed away recently.

Speaking to mourners, Chamisa condemned what he called a misplaced focus by the ruling party, arguing that Zimbabwe’s pressing challenges—ranging from crumbling infrastructure to poor service delivery—demand urgent attention rather than political manoeuvring for term extensions.

“It is baffling to see a party pushing for the extension of President Mnangagwa’s term while the country is grappling with collapsing infrastructure and services. The people’s roads are impassable, hospitals lack medicine, and public schools are struggling. Instead of addressing these issues, the focus is on extending one man’s stay in power,” Chamisa said.

Chamisa pointed to Glenview as an example of the wider crisis affecting the nation. Glenview has long suffered from chronic water shortages, poor waste management, and deteriorating road networks. The late MP Hakata was known for his vocal advocacy on these issues, and Chamisa called for his legacy to inspire renewed efforts to address the community’s needs.

“We have lost a dedicated representative in Cde Hakata, someone who fought tirelessly for the people of Glenview South. His work should remind us of what leadership should be about—serving the people, not self-interest,” Chamisa added.

The former opposition leader called on the government to prioritise people-centred policies and redirect resources toward addressing critical national challenges.

“This is not the time for constitutional amendments to entrench power. It is time to amend our approach to governance and prioritise the people’s welfare. Zimbabweans deserve better,” Chamisa said to applause from the crowd.

The push to extend President Mnangagwa’s term has been a subject of growing debate. Proponents argue that continuity is necessary to achieve Vision 2030, a development agenda aimed at transforming Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy. Critics, however, contend that the government has failed to deliver on its promises, with the economic situation worsening and social services in decline.

Observers note that the proposed term extension could require amending the Constitution, a process likely to face stiff resistance from the opposition and civil society groups.

Chamisa also used the occasion to pay tribute to Hakata, describing him as a “true servant of the people.” He urged CCC supporters to honour Hakata’s memory by continuing to advocate for justice, accountability, and better governance.

“This is a time for reflection and action. We must remain vigilant and united in our pursuit of a Zimbabwe that works for everyone,” Chamisa said.

As Zanu PF’s plans for a term extension gather momentum, critics like Chamisa are amplifying their calls for greater accountability and a shift in priorities. The debate is expected to intensify in the coming months as political and economic pressures mount.

The funeral of Hakata, a staunch advocate for community development, became a rallying point for opposition voices, with many in attendance pledging to continue the fight for a better Zimbabwe.

