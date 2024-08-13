Chamisa Calls Zimbabwe a “Sick Country” Amid Heroes Day Reflections

Spread the love

As Zimbabwe marked Heroes Day, the beleaguered former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa expressed deep concerns about the widening disparities in quality of life and the hardships faced by ordinary citizens.

In an exclusive interview with a local daily, Chamisa described Zimbabwe as a “sick country,” plagued by high inflation, unemployment, and widespread poverty.

Chamisa emphasized the urgent need for a political settlement to address the country’s pressing challenges. He argued that only a collective effort could lead Zimbabwe out of its current crises.

When asked about the prolonged political dispute between him and President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Chamisa was resolute that proper electoral processes must be restored to build confidence in the nation’s political system. He dismissed the idea of waiting until the next election in 2028, insisting that the disputed 2023 election must be addressed now to prevent future issues.

“2028 is not in the picture at all because talking about 2028 presupposes that we had 2023,” Chamisa remarked, reiterating his stance that the 2023 election was invalid. He called for immediate action to rectify the political process and restore the nation’s path.

Regarding the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and its role in resolving Zimbabwe’s political crisis, Chamisa stressed that while SADC is an important platform, it is not the ultimate solution. He urged Zimbabweans to take responsibility for their own future, stating, “We are the answers ourselves.” He highlighted the importance of continued struggle and perseverance in achieving a fair and just political settlement.

Chamisa also condemned the increasing arrests and persecution of activists by the government, labeling it as a clear indication of a dictatorship. He painted a bleak picture of life in Zimbabwe, describing it as a “jungle” where citizens struggle for basic necessities like water, transport, and electricity. He argued that the government’s heavy-handed tactics were a sign of its insecurity and overstayed tenure.

Despite the challenges, Chamisa remains hopeful that a solution can be reached through collective action. He called for unity among Zimbabweans, emphasizing the need for a “synoptic perspective” to address the nation’s issues comprehensively.

Chamisa used the Heroes Day celebrations to reflect on the state of the nation, lamenting that many Zimbabweans, particularly in rural areas, have never experienced true freedom. He described the country as deeply divided, with a small elite enjoying a comfortable life while the majority suffer in poverty.

“Zimbabwe is a sick country,” Chamisa concluded, citing indicators such as the high rate of extreme poverty, unemployment, and the large number of citizens living abroad as evidence of the nation’s dire condition. He called for immediate and decisive action to heal the nation and restore hope to its people.

