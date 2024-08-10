Chamisa blasts Malema for calling on Zimbabweans to return home

Spread the love

Former Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has dismissed the notion that Zimbabweans living in South Africa should return home to participate in what he describes as “flawed elections.”

Chamisa’s remarks came in response to recent comments made by South African opposition activist Julius Malema, who urged Zimbabweans in South Africa to engage in the political process back home rather than remaining passive observers.

In an interview with South African broadcaster NewzroomAfrika, Chamisa argued that it is unrealistic and unfair to expect Zimbabweans who fled economic hardships to return solely for elections. “Over the past year, many Zimbabweans have left the country in search of better opportunities. To invite them back into such dire circumstances is disingenuous,” Chamisa stated. He emphasized that while Zimbabweans do have a role in elections, the process itself is deeply compromised.

Chamisa pointed to issues from previous elections as evidence of systemic flaws. “In past elections, we saw people waiting in queues without ballot papers. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission failed to deliver, and it emerged that Mnangagwa’s ally, Wicknell Chivayo, was involved in printing the ballot papers, leading to sabotage. The entire process was a sham,” he explained. Given these conditions, Chamisa questioned the validity of urging Zimbabweans to participate in such a compromised system.

Despite the large Zimbabwean diaspora in South Africa, the Zimbabwean government has been reluctant to amend electoral laws to allow citizens abroad to vote. This has led to widespread disenfranchisement, according to the opposition.

Chamisa also called on South Africa to play a more active role in addressing Zimbabwe’s political crisis. “The South African government needs to assist Zimbabweans by not supporting dictatorship. They should help us establish proper electoral processes and resolve the political issues at hand,” Chamisa said. He highlighted the ongoing detention of over 100 political activists in Zimbabwe, noting the lack of international solidarity in addressing these injustices.

The 46-year-old politician and lawyer’s comments underscore the deep frustration and challenges faced by Zimbabweans both at home and abroad as they navigate a political landscape marred by allegations of corruption and electoral malpractice.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...