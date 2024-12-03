Chamisa Accused of Destroying Opposition

Spread the love

A prominent United States-based Zimbabwean opposition activist, Freeman Chari has voiced his concerns over the direction of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), particularly criticizing former leader Nelson Chamisa for personalizing the movement through his doctrine of “Strategic Ambiguity.”

Chari, who was involved in the formation of the opposition party, claims that when CCC was established, there was a consensus on the necessity for a clear constitution and organizational structures. However, he argues that Chamisa’s focus on Strategic Ambiguity undermined these initial agreements, leading to internal turmoil and ultimately contributing to the party’s challenges.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Chari shared his perspective, reflecting on the early days of the movement and the disappointments that followed.

“When CCC was formed in my conversations with NC [Nelson Chamisa], a number of us said to him, we will defend you with our lives out there, but in private, we will tell you the things that need to be fixed so we don’t fall into the same predicament we did with MDC-Alliance,” Chari wrote.

He continued, “Top was the need for a clear constitution with clearly articulated roles. I believe a draft constitution was made. Secondly, it was about structure, and I remember giving him a document that had an alternative structure which I worked on with Dr. Magaisa. Lastly, it was about branding, etc.”

Despite these initial agreements, Chari lamented that the principle of Strategic Ambiguity—essentially leaving key aspects of the movement’s operation unclear or open to interpretation—took precedence. This, he claims, left the party vulnerable to exploitation by opportunists, particularly among the Harare crew, who ultimately distanced themselves from Chamisa after the election.

He also expressed frustration over how the party handled elections and candidate selection, referring to some of the decisions made, such as the controversial “bereka mwana” incident, as mistakes that should have been avoided.

“What pained me more was that we had worked so hard for two years to build this, but we had no way or leg to defend ourselves. Anyone could see our potential flaws, but they were overlooked,” Chari remarked.

Chari also criticized Chamisa’s leadership after the election, noting the failure to manage the party’s MPs effectively. “When NC failed to reign in the few MPs we had, I could see we were sitting ducks,” he said, reflecting on the internal weakness that became apparent after the elections.

He concluded with a warning about the future of the CCC, expressing fear that without self-reflection and a willingness to address past mistakes, the party would continue to repeat the same cycles of disappointment and failure.

“I fear without the willingness to retrospect and introspect, we will go round and round in circles with multiple heartbreaks. I am not willing to go through that again!” Chari asserted.

Chari’s comments have added fuel to the ongoing debate about leadership within opposition circles in Zimbabwe, particularly regarding the leadership style of Nelson Chamisa and the effectiveness of the CCC in presenting a united front to challenge the ruling party. His concerns reflect a deeper internal struggle within opposition politics in the country, as activists and supporters continue to seek a way forward.

Source – pindula

