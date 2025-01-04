CCC MPs to Visit Mnangagwa’s Farm in Push for Dialogue

Spread the love

HARARE – The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has urged its Members of Parliament to participate in a field day scheduled to take place tomorrow at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s farm in Kwekwe.

According to the Daily News, the visit is part of a broader initiative by the opposition party to foster dialogue and promote constructive engagement with the ZANU-PF leader amid growing calls for political talks to address Zimbabwe’s socio-economic challenges.

The farm tour, organised as a public event, is expected to showcase agricultural activities at the Mnangagwa family estate. However, for CCC MPs, the event presents an opportunity to advocate for meaningful discussions between the ruling party and opposition forces.

“We see this as more than just a farm visit. It is an opportunity to initiate dialogue in an informal setting and demonstrate the importance of collaboration in resolving the country’s pressing issues,” a senior CCC official told the press.

The call to attend has sparked mixed reactions within opposition ranks, with some members expressing scepticism about the prospects of genuine engagement. Others, however, view the visit as a strategic step toward bridging political divides.

As the CCC intensifies its push for talks, the gesture underscores the party’s willingness to explore unconventional avenues to bring attention to the need for national unity and reform.

The scheduled field day will take place against a backdrop of political tensions and worsening economic conditions, with Zimbabweans hoping that any steps toward dialogue will yield tangible solutions.

