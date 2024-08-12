Catholic Bishops wade into Zimbabwean politics

Spread the love

MEMBERS of the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBC) have expressed concern about growing tensions and violations of human rights in the country ahead of the 44th Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Heads of State meeting scheduled for August 17.

The Southern African nation has reportedly been intensifying efforts to suppress dissent, with “multiple arrests and human rights violations” as the country prepares to host the SADC Summit in its capital city, Harare.

In a statement issued Friday, August 9, ZCBC members urge restraint on the part of government and for citizens to show the “culture of tolerance” and unity in diversity that they say Zimbabweans are known for.

They lament, “In a democratic nation, where human dignity, freedom of association, and freedom of speech are fundamental, the resurgence of violence, torture, and abductions is deeply troubling.”

“As the Catholic Bishops, we are worried and saddened that to silence the dissenting voices and to quell possible demonstrations, violence, torture, and abductions seem to be the only options deployed,” they lament, and pose, “Why not try dialogue with those who feel aggrieved by the present state of our country?”

The Catholic Church leaders call for restraint from both the government and citizens and emphasize the need to express grievances “responsibly”.

“As Zimbabweans, we are people with a culture of tolerance, and we value diversity. Let this be seen in how we conduct our businesses and how we articulate our grievances,” ZCBC members say in their August 9 statement.

They note that when countries play host to important international meetings, people have often been prompted to express their grievances.

“We have seen people positioning themselves to do this in the past and are doing so now. This phenomenon is not unique to Zimbabwe,” the Catholic Bishops say.

ZCBC members urge government to avoid “repressive measures”, adding that such approaches are “self-defeating”. They emphasize the need for dialogue with those dissatisfied with the current state of the country.

They appeal to “all concerned, to exercise their rights responsibly and to the government we call for restraint. The prevailing situation in the country does no one any good.”

The Catholic Church leaders further condemn the “arbitrary” arrests of activists and the subsequent denial of bail by the Zimbabwean courts.

“Recently, we have seen the wanton arrests of citizens under frivolous charges. Some of the arrested have been denied bail. Surely, even those who ‘have committed crimes’ deserve to be treated in a just manner,” the Catholic Bishops say, and reiterate that those arrested “cannot be denied their fundamental rights. Here, the adage, ‘justice delayed is justice denied,’ rings true.”

“Let us safeguard the human rights enshrined in our Constitution,” Zimbabwe’s Catholic add.

They go on to caution politicians against the “toxic, inflammatory rhetoric”, which the Catholic Bishops say is prevalent in the media, urging leaders to remember the words of Jesus: “To whom much is given; much will be required.”

They called on leaders to use their influence to unite the people of Zimbabwe, including those who may disagree with their policies and who express different opinions.

ZCBC members also call on law enforcers to “execute their duties professionally. It is prudent that investigations are done first and then crime perpetrators are arrested. It is never the other way round.”

“As we prepare to welcome the SADC Heads of States, we implore all citizens to be law-abiding, and to the government, we insist on restraint. Together let us build a country where peace, justice, and unity are the banners under which we rally,” the Catholic Bishops say.

They implore, “We pray that we may never allow evil to overcome us and that we may all live together in harmony, respecting each other and respecting our sacred Constitution.”

