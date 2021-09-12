Calls on Mnangagwa to end Mugabe reburial fiasco

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa must intervene to stop spirited attempts to exhume former president Robert Mugabe’s remains for reburial at the Heroes Acre, the late strongman’s family has said.

A Chinhoyi magistrate on Friday threw out an appeal by the Mugabes to overturn a ruling by Chief Zvimba ordering the exhumation.

Leo Mugabe, a spokesperson for Zimbabwe’s founding leader’s family, yesterday told The Standard that they were now banking on Mnangagwa “to stop the madness”.

“We appeal to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to intervene and stop this madness going around in courts by trying to exhume the late president’s body and rebury him at the national Heroes Acre,” he said.

“He must come out clear to show that he is not part of the machinations of trying to disregard the wishes of the family and the dead.”

Leo Mugabe said the reburial saga can only stop if Mnangagwa intervened.

Mugabe children, Bona, tinotenda robert Jnr and Bellarmine Chatunga will launch another appeal at the High Court against Chinhoyi magistrate ruth Moyo’s judgement that dismissed their appeal against Chief Zvimba’s order.

Their lawyer, Fungai Chimwamurombe, told The Standard that the children had instructed him to appeal against Moyo’s ruling at the High Court.

“After studying the Chinhoyi magistrate court ruling that threw out our appeal against Chief Zvimba’s judgement, there are a lot of opportunities that our appeal will be successful and come Monday or tuesday, the world will know of our way forward,” Chimwamurombe said.

After Friday’s court ruling, the information ministry issued a statement distancing itself from the bid to exhume Mugabe’s remains.

“Government has noted the outcome of a court process in Chinhoyi in the matter between the Mugabe siblings versus tynos Manongove,” the statement said.

“As neither government nor (Mnangagwa) was involved in the said matter, we will await further details on the judgement before making any further comment.”