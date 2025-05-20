Calls on Chiwenga to Remove Mnangagwa Amid Leadership Crisis

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s political tensions deepened on Friday after controversial war veterans’ leader Blessed “Bombshell” Geza made an extraordinary public appeal for Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga to step in and remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa from office, citing what he described as a “growing leadership crisis”.

In a fiery address that evoked memories of the 2017 military-assisted ousting of former President Robert Mugabe, Geza accused Mnangagwa of abandoning the revolution’s founding ideals. He claimed the president was attempting to cling to power beyond the constitutional two-term limit, allegedly plotting to extend his tenure from 2028 to 2030 through underhand political manoeuvring.

“This is not what we fought for,” Geza declared. “We cannot sit idle while one man manipulates the constitution and betrays the people’s struggle. Vice-President Chiwenga must act in defence of our democracy and the legacy of 2017.”

The remarks, seen as both a direct challenge to Mnangagwa and a strategic appeal to Chiwenga’s military influence, have sent shockwaves through Zimbabwe’s political establishment. Sources within government confirmed that Geza is now under investigation by state security agencies, facing a range of serious charges including incitement to violence, undermining the president’s authority, and theft.

Authorities allege that Geza’s speeches are designed to incite unrest and sow divisions within the ruling Zanu-PF party, where internal disputes over succession and appointments have been growing. His calls for military-style intervention have been viewed as dangerously subversive by insiders.

“Geza has clearly crossed a red line,” said a senior government official speaking anonymously. “Urging a sitting vice-president, particularly one with a military background, to depose the president is tantamount to calling for a coup. The state will not take this lightly.”

Tensions between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga—often rumoured but rarely acknowledged—have resurfaced in recent months amid Zanu-PF infighting and alleged clashes over key political appointments. Analysts suggest that Geza is tapping into these divisions, portraying Chiwenga as a potential alternative to an increasingly unpopular Mnangagwa.

The president is currently under intense scrutiny over economic decline, alleged corruption, and efforts to consolidate power. His bid to amend the constitution to extend his rule has sparked fierce resistance from opposition parties, civil society groups, and even factions within his own party.

Political analyst Dr. Shepherd Mpofu warned that Geza’s remarks, though provocative, reflect broader discontent within the ruling elite. “Geza’s statement is dramatic, but it resonates with the frustration felt by many who once supported Mnangagwa’s rise. It underscores the growing legitimacy crisis facing the regime.”

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association has not yet issued an official response, but sources indicate that some provincial leaders are sympathetic to Geza’s call for political change.

With tensions escalating, attention now turns to Vice-President Chiwenga—whether he will maintain his allegiance to Mnangagwa or move to assert his own influence in Zimbabwe’s shifting political landscape.

Geza’s comments have introduced a new and volatile element to Zimbabwe’s already fraught political environment, raising fresh questions about the country’s future leadership and stability.

