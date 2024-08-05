Calls for Mnangagwa to Extend Term Beyond 2028 Gain Momentum

Spread the love

HARARE,- The ZANU PF Harare Province Youth League has joined the growing chorus advocating for President Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond 2028, aligning with the vision of achieving Vision 2030.

This resolution, passed during an inter-district meeting at the ZANU PF Headquarters, received support from the party’s Secretary for War Veterans, Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees, and Restrictees, Douglas Mahiya.

Secretary for Youth Affairs Tino Machakaire and his deputy John Paradza called on the youth, as the party’s vanguard, to maintain discipline and back President Mnangagwa’s development initiatives.

Machakaire assured the youth that their concerns, including employment opportunities, will be conveyed to President Mnangagwa, who is expected to address them at an upcoming Youth League Assembly. He urged the youth to avoid name-dropping, indiscipline, and actions that could tarnish the party’s reputation.

“We would like to thank Harare Province for passing a resolution that President Mnangagwa stays until 2030. Now, all our provinces are supporting calls for President Mnangagwa to continue in office. We will be meeting with President Mnangagwa at a Youth League Assembly and many of our concerns will be responded to.

“Another concern that we want the President to address is the issue of land. Harare Youth League should be given land to start its projects.

We have benefited from the President’s Heifers Scheme but we have no land. So we will ask President Mnangagwa to help us in that regard,” said Machakaire.

Mahiya echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the significance of the youth’s support for President Mnangagwa. “The most important takeaway from the meeting is seeing the youths backing President Mnangagwa,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of youth-led initiatives, noting that he would encourage War Veterans to support the youth’s stance. “From what has been said by the youths, I bear witness to that and will tell War Veterans that the party’s vanguard wants President Mnangagwa to continue until 2030.”

Political analysts suggest this move could consolidate President Mnangagwa’s power base. Dr. Blessing Tinarwo, a political analyst, remarked, “The youth league’s endorsement is significant because it indicates a broader support base within the party. This could strengthen Mnangagwa’s position going into the future.”

Another analyst, Dr. Pedzisai Mangwiro, added, “The call for Mnangagwa to stay beyond 2028 reflects the party’s internal dynamics and the strategic importance of maintaining continuity in leadership to achieve long-term goals like Vision 2030.”

As the discussion around President Mnangagwa’s potential extended term continues, the focus remains on addressing the youth’s immediate concerns and ensuring their active participation in the country’s development agenda.

Source: Herald

