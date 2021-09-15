British ambassador meets Mnangagwa ahead of historic visit to UK

HARARE – British ambassador to Zimbabwe,Melanie Robinson paid a courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa this Wednesday, where a number of issues came up for discussion.

The talks included the President’s impending visit to the United Kingdom where he will join other World leaders for the climate change conference dubbed conference of parties (COP 26)

“We had a very constructive meeting with the President this afternoon. We talked about his upcoming visit to the UK in November for the Conference of Parties climate change talks which we are hosting as the UK,” Ms Robinson said.

Climate change has vastly affected the globe and Zimbabwe is no exception. Long dry spells and high temperatures have affected the country’s agricultural output over the years with interventions now being pursued to ensure food security.

Leaders from 126 countries who will be meeting in Glasgow City of Scotland are expected to talk about measures that can be put in place to limit climate change.

Without going into much detail, Ambassador Robinson said the issue of relations between Zimbabwe and her country formed part of the discussions.

“We talked about the relationship with Zimbabwe and how much we are looking forward to the President’s visit.”

The second republic is mending relations with the United Kingdom which soured following the land reform programme with the re-engagement effort improving diplomatic ties between Zimbabwe and Britain.