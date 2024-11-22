Spread the love

HARARE – The beleaguered former Botswana President Ian Khama has issued a damning call for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to take drastic action against Zimbabwe over alleged interference in the electoral processes of its member states.

Khama, a vocal critic of Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU PF party, has accused the nation of manipulating regional elections to shield liberation-era parties from the growing wave of political change sweeping across Africa. He urged SADC to expel Zimbabwe if investigations confirm the allegations.

“SADC must expel Zimbabwe if found to have interfered with elections in the region,” Khama declared, calling for accountability in what many view as a test of SADC’s credibility and commitment to democratic principles.

The allegations come as Namibia prepares for its general elections, scheduled for 27 November 2024. Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU PF has sent a delegation to Namibia, ostensibly to show solidarity with the ruling SWAPO party, raising eyebrows across the region.

ZANU PF confirmed the mission, stating: “ZANU PF delegation led by Secretary for War Veterans League Cde Douglas Mahiya and Deputy Secretary for Commissariat Cde Webster Shamu arrived in Namibia. They joined other revolutionary sister parties in solidarity with SWAPO ahead of the scheduled November 27 elections.”

Critics, however, argue that such “solidarity” missions are thinly veiled attempts to influence outcomes in favour of allied parties. They point to Zimbabwe’s history of using its liberation struggle credentials as a means to justify undemocratic actions within and beyond its borders.

The allegations have placed SADC in a precarious position. The regional bloc has often been criticised for its reluctance to take firm stances against member states accused of democratic backsliding. If Zimbabwe’s interference is proven, analysts say SADC’s response—or lack thereof—will have far-reaching implications for its reputation and the region’s political stability.

“This is not just about Zimbabwe,” noted one political analyst. “It’s about whether SADC has the courage to hold its members accountable. Failure to act decisively will embolden autocratic tendencies across the region.”

Across Africa, voters are increasingly rejecting the entrenched rule of liberation-era parties, signalling a desire for fresh leadership. Zimbabwe, under ZANU PF’s grip for over four decades, has seen its legitimacy challenged both domestically and internationally. Its apparent efforts to prop up similar regimes elsewhere could exacerbate its isolation.

As Khama’s call for expulsion gains traction, Zimbabwe’s government finds itself on the defensive, with its credibility and influence in SADC hanging in the balance.

The coming weeks will reveal whether SADC prioritises the democratic will of the people or remains a haven for the survival of liberation-era politics.

Ian Khama is accused of collaborating with the De Beers-sponsored groups to undermine Southern Africa’s liberation movements.

The former Botswana President Ian Khama has come under scrutiny for alleged associations with entities linked to the De Beers organisation, including the Brenthurst Foundation, which critics claim is working to dismantle liberation movements in Southern Africa.

Khama, who has been vocal against Zimbabwe’s alleged interference in regional elections, is accused of collaborating with the Brenthurst Foundation to destabilise the ruling liberation parties across the region. The foundation, reportedly funded by De Beers, has been accused of spearheading campaigns to weaken governments that trace their roots to liberation struggles.

Zimbabwe’s ZANU PF, South Africa’s ANC, and Namibia’s SWAPO—parties that emerged from liberation movements—have been the primary targets of such alleged campaigns. Critics argue that these initiatives are an attempt to discredit the region’s revolutionary history and pave the way for leadership aligned with Western corporate interests.

Khama’s recent calls for Zimbabwe’s expulsion from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) over election interference have raised questions about his motives. Analysts suggest his remarks might align with a broader agenda to destabilise the region’s political landscape.

“Khama’s alignment with groups like the Brenthurst Foundation raises significant concerns. These entities are not neutral actors; they are deeply connected to Western economic interests that seek to regain influence in resource-rich regions,” said a political commentator.

The timing of Khama’s accusations coincides with Namibia’s upcoming elections on November 27, 2024. Zimbabwe’s ZANU PF recently dispatched a delegation to Namibia to support SWAPO, further fueling Khama’s criticisms.

Despite Khama’s claims, regional experts believe his rhetoric undermines unity within SADC and perpetuates external influences in the region’s politics. As Southern Africa grapples with a shifting political landscape, Khama’s connections and motivations are increasingly under the spotlight.

The allegations point to a broader struggle for control over the region’s resources and political future, with liberation parties accusing external players of orchestrating campaigns to weaken their grip on power.

