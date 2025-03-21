Blessed Mhlanga Denied Bail by High Court

Spread the love

HARARE-Heart & Soul TV senior journalist, Blessed Mhlanga, has been denied bail by the High Court, extending his detention following his arrest on February 24, 2025. Mhlanga had appealed against a magistrates court ruling that initially refused him bail, arguing that the decision was unjustified and legally flawed.

High Court Judge Justice Gibson Mandaza had reserved judgment on Tuesday, citing the need for additional time to assess legal submissions before delivering the ruling. However, in his final decision, Mandaza upheld the lower court’s ruling, meaning Mhlanga will remain in custody.

The journalist has now spent 25 days behind bars on charges of inciting public violence. The State accuses him of disseminating video footage from a press conference held by former Zanu-PF central committee member and war veteran, Blessed “Bombshell” Geza. During the event, Geza called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s resignation, a move that triggered significant political controversy.

At the magistrates court, Harare Magistrate Farai Gwitima denied Mhlanga bail, arguing that the journalist posed a risk of interfering with witnesses if released. The ruling has been met with strong opposition from media rights groups, who argue that Mhlanga’s detention is an attack on press freedom.

Meanwhile, authorities have intensified their search for Geza, who is wanted on multiple charges, including incitement to violence, undermining the authority of the President, and theft.

Mhlanga’s arrest has sparked widespread condemnation from local and international press freedom advocates, who view his detention as part of a broader crackdown on independent journalism in Zimbabwe. Several media organisations have urged the government to respect journalists’ rights and allow free press operations without fear of persecution.

The case has drawn global attention, with human rights groups monitoring developments closely amid concerns over the deteriorating state of press freedom in Zimbabwe. The rejection of Mhlanga’s bail appeal raises questions about judicial independence and media suppression in the country.

