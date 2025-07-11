Biti forms new party

Spread the love

HARARE – Former Finance Minister and opposition figure Tendai Biti has resurfaced on Zimbabwe’s political scene, rebranding the obscure Forum for Constitutional Protection (FCP) into a new political outfit — a move critics have dismissed as another desperate bid to stay relevant in a political landscape that has increasingly left him behind.

Biti, once a leading figure in Zimbabwe’s opposition movement and a key member of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), unveiled the new formation this week, claiming it represents a new era of constitutionalism and reform. However, observers and critics alike see the move as symbolic of a deepening crisis of leadership and fragmentation within Zimbabwe’s opposition ranks.

According to Byo24News, the newly rebranded FCP lacks clear ideological grounding, broad-based support, or known political actors, with Biti now fronting the outfit alongside relatively unknown names such as Gwaranda and Gomba. Analysts say the group lacks grassroots connection and offers no discernible alternative to Zimbabwe’s existing political realities.

“This is not a rebirth of ideas or vision, but a recycling of a tired brand by a politician who has run out of political options,” said one Harare-based analyst.

Biti, who served as Finance Minister during Zimbabwe’s 2009–2013 Government of National Unity, has long been a polarising figure. While some credit him with introducing financial stability during the dollarisation period, critics argue his tenure was marked more by rhetoric than results. Civil servants went unpaid, and key public services deteriorated under his austerity-focused policies, which many say prioritised international applause over domestic realities.

His political career has been defined by splits, breakaways, and rebrandings. After a bitter fallout with the late Morgan Tsvangirai, Biti launched the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2014, which failed to gain traction and fizzled out within a few years.

“Instead of building a lasting political institution, Biti has a history of forming parties that collapse under the weight of personal ambition and poor strategy,” Byo24News reported.

Biti’s return has not been warmly received, even in areas that once served as his strongholds. In Mabvuku, where he previously held a parliamentary seat, residents recently chased him from a funeral, reportedly chanting “traitor!” — a stark sign of waning public trust.

His recent conviction for verbal assault, along with growing speculation around his alleged cooperation with state-aligned courts, has further damaged his image as an opposition figure. Questions are also being raised about the source and sustainability of his political funding, long believed to be backed by Western donors whose support appears to be drying up.

“With the return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency, American foreign aid is expected to tighten, especially toward underperforming and fragmented opposition movements in Africa,” Byo24News noted.

Biti’s political manoeuvre comes at a time when the broader Zimbabwean opposition is in disarray. Nelson Chamisa, another prominent figure who recently lost control of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), is also plotting a political comeback. But instead of uniting, the two have been embroiled in rivalries, factionalism, and endless reinventions that have further disillusioned the electorate.

“Chamisa and Biti have reduced the opposition to a circus,” said political commentator Alex Mukwevho. “They compete more with each other than with Zanu PF. Their egos have overshadowed any real strategy or substance.”

As Zimbabwe prepares for possible by-elections and future national contests, the rebranding of FCP under Biti’s leadership appears unlikely to shift the political dial. With no clear strategy, limited public backing, and a history of failed political experiments, many view the move as yet another chapter in a long saga of missed opportunities.

Whether Biti’s new formation will gain traction or suffer the fate of his previous attempts remains to be seen. But for now, public sentiment appears clear: Zimbabweans want genuine alternatives, not recycled promises.

Source: Byo24News