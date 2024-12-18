Biti Calls for Resistance Against Mnangagwa’s Alleged Third Term Bid

Spread the love

HARARE – Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) senior official, Tendai Biti, has urged Zimbabweans to prioritise resisting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s alleged plans to extend his stay in office beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms.

Mnangagwa, who has been Zimbabwe’s leader since the ousting of the late President Robert Mugabe in 2017, is reportedly gearing up for a third term. This would contravene the country’s constitution, which limits a president to two terms.

Reports indicate that Zanu PF provinces, beginning with Mnangagwa’s home province of Masvingo, are already rallying support for his continued rule until 2030. The campaign has gained momentum under the banner “ED 2030,” which has been a recurring chant at party gatherings, despite orders to refrain from such slogans.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Biti warned that Zanu PF is likely to resort to extreme measures to ensure Mnangagwa remains in power.

“The biggest fight we face in 2025 is the unlawful, unconstitutional attempts to force march an extension of the Presidential Term Limit,” Biti said. “They will pull no stops to achieve this nefarious agenda. We have to be ready to say no to fascism and authoritarian consolidation. #NoToA3Term.”

Biti, who recently announced a sabbatical from politics following the CCC’s internal struggles, called for vigilance against what he described as a push towards authoritarianism.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa is reportedly at odds with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. The two leaders are believed to be in a simmering power struggle, stemming from Mnangagwa’s alleged failure to honour a promise to hand over power to Chiwenga following the 2017 military coup.

As factionalism deepens within Zanu PF, speculation is rife that tensions could escalate into another forceful transfer of power, this time potentially orchestrated by Chiwenga with military backing.

Observers warn that the power dynamics within Zanu PF, coupled with growing public discontent, could lead to heightened political instability as Zimbabwe approaches its next general elections in 2028.

Source: NewZim

