Bid to Extend Mnangagwa’s Tenure Beyond 2028 Escalates

Spread the love

HARARE – A divisive campaign to prolong President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term beyond the constitutional limit of 2028 is reportedly gaining traction, with elements within Zanu PF mobilising support for the contentious initiative.

Sources revealed that the plan has exacerbated factional tensions within the ruling party, pitting Mnangagwa loyalists against supporters of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Over the weekend, provincial chairpersons from Zanu PF’s 10 regions convened at Mnangagwa’s Precabe farm in Kwekwe. During the gathering, participants reaffirmed their commitment to extending the President’s tenure until 2030. This meeting followed another session held two weeks earlier with representatives of Zanu PF-affiliated groups, where chants of the “ED 2030” slogan dominated discussions. Insiders allege that Zanu PF’s national commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha, orchestrated the meetings.

The push for Mnangagwa’s extended rule has reportedly divided the party’s affiliates. While these groups were instrumental in campaigning for his re-election in 2023, they are now deeply split on the issue of prolonging his presidency.

“While the affiliates were united behind Mnangagwa during the 2023 presidential campaign, they are now sharply divided over the 2030 proposal,” a source told the Zimbabwe Independent.

“Opponents argue that forcing Mnangagwa to stay in power would mirror the mistakes of (the late former President Robert) Mugabe, whose prolonged rule led to his removal. They believe that aspiring presidential candidates should be free to declare their intentions at the next elective congress.”

The next Zanu PF elective congress is scheduled for 2027, ahead of the harmonised general elections. Critics of the plan emphasise that Mnangagwa’s departure would allow for a transparent and democratic succession process, in contrast to the factional infighting that has defined previous transitions.

Meanwhile, the pro-Mnangagwa faction’s push has intensified, framing the 2030 initiative as essential for maintaining party stability and continuity. However, those backing Chiwenga see this as an attempt to undermine his presumed succession bid, further deepening divisions within Zanu PF.

The unfolding developments raise critical questions about Zimbabwe’s political trajectory, with the spectre of indefinite leadership evoking memories of Mugabe’s protracted rule. Observers say the party’s handling of the issue will be pivotal in determining Zanu PF’s unity and credibility ahead of the 2027 congress and subsequent elections.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...