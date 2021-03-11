‘Be warry of Tendai Biti’s bigotry and Chamisa’s sexism’ – Nkosana Moyo

ALLIANCE for the People’s Agenda (APA) has described MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa as sexist while his deputy Tendai Biti is “bigoted”.

APA, led by 2018 losing presidential candidate Dr. Nkosana Moyo made the comments in the wake of remarks by Biti yesterday who insinuated that people from Chipinge practise witchcraft. Biti has since regretted his remarks and pulled down the offending tweet.

However, APA says Biti and Chamisa must never be allowed to get away with murder.

“Beware of leaders who, on the spur of the moment, call you witches or offer their sisters as rewards for a bet. Bigoted and sexist. Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks.

“First time you are abused you are a victim. Second time, you’re volunteer. #FixTheFoundation,” said APA, which managed 15,000 votes in the 2018 presidential election where 4,5 million people voted.

Chamisa attracted criticism in the run-up to the 2018 elections when he vowed he would give Emmerson Mnangagwa his 18-year-old sister to be his wife if the Zanu-PF leader won the elections.

Meanwhile, Dr Nkosana Moyo told the Zimbabwe Voice in an exclusive interview that his party is absolutely in the game for the 2023 elections, and called upon those who support his cause to “personalize the campaign and mobilize like hell”.

“APA is definitely participating in the 2023 elections,” said Dr Moyo. “We are definitely in this game for the long haul. However, our specific candidates will be decided by the party in a disciplined way.”

He however cautioned that whether it will be him or another party candidate on the ballot will be decided at a future undisclosed date.

Dr Moyo admitted that dislodging Zanu-PF in an election is not easy a task, hence his call for his supporters to mobilize each other and register to vote, and then vote in huge numbers. He emphasized that those willing to see a change of government must be prepared to volunteer for the cause.

He said that Zimbabwe’s problem at the moment was that the voter lacked civic education. He said the over four million voters who voted for Zanu-PF candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance candidate Nelson Chamisa “chose wrongly”. He said the average voter lacks an understanding of the relationship between their vote and the election outcome which is service delivery.

Asked if he would join the current Zanu-PF led Government of offered a key role, Dr Nkosana Moyo he would never work for a Zanu-PF Government in his life.

“Look, I made a mistake working with a Zanu-PF Government and I have regretted it. Never again will I work for Zanu-PF, I would rather retire and do something else than working for Zanu-PF.”

In 2001, Dr Moyo quit Robert Mugabe’s Cabinet post in a huff and went abroad to build his private career. The former Standard Chartered Bank Managing Director tendered his resignation letter to Mugabe from South Africa via fax to avoid possible confrontation with the former guerilla leader.

After receiving the letter, Mugabe labelled him a “coward” and “spineless” and further remarked “I do not want ministers who are in the habit of running away. I want those I can call amadoda sibili (real men), people with spine. Our revolution . . . was not fought by cowards. If some of you are getting weak-kneed, tell us and we will continue with the struggle”.

However, remarking on the incident, Dr Nkosana Moyo said he was the only Minister to ever walk away from Cabinet on principle.

He said has has the best curriculum vitae of all the 23 candidates, having worked in development finance on an international scale. Dr Moyo, who also served as African Development Bank as Vice President, was not shy to state that he is the best qualified to turn around Zimbabwe’s economy.

“None of those candidates comes anywhere close to me in terms of public work record, if you check the records,” he said, adding that corruption and patronage by Mnangagwa’s Government was dragging the economy in the mud.

He said given a chance, he would take at most two years to set the economy on a positive trajectory. — Zimbabwe Voice