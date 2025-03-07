Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Political U-Turn: From Apolitical First Lady to ZANU PF Politburo Member

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, once distanced herself from political affairs, drawing a sharp contrast between herself and her predecessor, Grace Mugabe.

In a public statement made during her earlier years as First Lady, she declared, “I am not like Grace and will never dabble in politics. I spend my time in the rural areas interacting with older people.” However, fast forward a few years, and she has now firmly positioned herself within the political structures of the ruling party, ZANU PF.

Mnangagwa, who had initially crafted an image of a humble and charitable First Lady, dedicated to community development and social work, has recently been appointed as a member of the ZANU PF politburo, the party’s highest decision-making body outside of congress. This development has sparked debate over her political ambitions and the growing influence of the First Family within Zimbabwe’s governance structures.

When President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over from the late Robert Mugabe in 2017, following a military-assisted transition, his wife, Auxillia, actively distanced herself from political engagement. Unlike Grace Mugabe, who had been a vocal and controversial figure in Zimbabwean politics, Auxillia Mnangagwa emphasised her role as a mother of the nation, focusing on initiatives such as maternal health, gender equality, and the welfare of the elderly.

However, despite her public declarations, her increasing visibility at ZANU PF events and involvement in government-linked projects signalled a quiet but steady shift. Observers noted that she often accompanied her husband on official engagements and played a pivotal role in mobilising support for government programmes, actions traditionally associated with political figures.

The announcement of her politburo appointment has now erased any lingering doubts about her political neutrality. The ZANU PF politburo is responsible for shaping party policies and making strategic decisions, placing Auxillia Mnangagwa in a powerful position within Zimbabwe’s ruling elite.

Her rise mirrors patterns seen in other political dynasties, where First Ladies transition from ceremonial roles to active political participation. Some analysts argue that her appointment is a strategic move by the ruling party to consolidate power around the Mnangagwa family, ensuring continuity in leadership beyond her husband’s tenure. Others see it as a reflection of ZANU PF’s internal dynamics, where influence and loyalty are rewarded with top positions.

The First Lady’s entry into the politburo has sparked mixed reactions. Critics argue that her move contradicts her earlier statements and raises concerns about political patronage within the ruling party. Political analyst Tendai Manyange says, “This is a classic case of political manoeuvring. Auxillia Mnangagwa’s appointment signals an entrenchment of power within the First Family, much like what we saw during the Mugabe era.”

However, her supporters defend her appointment, arguing that she has worked tirelessly in grassroots development and deserves a more significant role in shaping national policies. “She has always been working for the people. Now she can do even more,” said a ZANU PF youth leader who welcomed her promotion.

With Zimbabwe set to navigate key political and economic challenges, the growing influence of the First Lady within ZANU PF raises important questions about succession politics and governance. Will her role in the politburo be limited to advisory functions, or is this the first step towards a larger political ambition?

As the nation watches, one thing is clear: Auxillia Mnangagwa is no longer just a charitable First Lady in the rural areas—she is now a key player in the political landscape of Zimbabwe.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...