Arrested Zimbabwean activists to spend weekend behind bars

HARARE – Namatai Kwekweza, a prominent Zimbabwean activist and recipient of the 2023 Kofi Annan NextGen Democracy Prize, along with three other activists, will spend the weekend in jail following a decision by Harare Magistrate Ruth Moyo to remand them in custody.

Kwekweza, Robson Chere, Samuel Gwenzi, and Vusumuzi Moyo were detained after being removed from a plane at Robert Mugabe Airport by state security agents on Thursday. The group faces charges of disorderly conduct, with their bail application set for a hearing on Monday.

Tinashe Chinopfukutwa, the lawyer representing the activists, commented on the situation, saying, “It’s alleged that they participated in demonstrations at the courtroom premises on June 27, 2024. We have raised multiple complaints regarding their arrest at Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport, including the torture they endured before being handed over to the police.”

Chinopfukutwa further elaborated on the alleged mistreatment, stating, “The prosecution requested to delay the bail application until Monday, which we opposed as we were prepared to present our case. The activists suffered physical and psychological torture, and their mobile phones were forcibly confiscated. Robson Chere is injured, and the court has been informed that he requires immediate hospitalisation and medical attention.”

Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe, who oversees the police, addressed the situation, saying, “Let me categorically disabuse those harboring the misguided perception that the presence of the international community in the country allows them to damage our nation’s reputation without consequence.”

Kazembe continued, “The security cluster is aware of secret meetings held domestically and abroad by individuals seeking to incite civil disobedience.

We know the key players and the institutions they represent, as well as those providing them with logistical and financial support. We have also identified their operational methods.”

