Anti-Sanctions March: Mnangagwa exposes himself – US

THE United States used Friday, the day set aside by Sadc to protest against sanctions against Zimbabwe, to put President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the spot over the real causes of the country’s economic challenges.

Zimbabwe and Sadc accuse the United States, European union and Britain for leading an assault on Zimbabwe with economic sanctions which have been blamed for crippling the country’s economy.

However, the US which has insisted that corruption more than sanctions is responsible for Zimbabwe’s collapse quoted Mnangagwa expressing similar opinion.

“President Mnangagwa said, ‘Our nation can no longer be held back, and our development stunted due to corruption.’ Corruption is an impediment to Zimbabwe’s growth,” said the US Embassy through its Twitter account.

The embassy went on to quote Mnangagwa’s address in Shona in January 2018 saying, “Takaita masanctions edu atidzorera shure, asi ikozvino hatichafaniri kuramba tichichema namasanctions. Nezvatinazvo, tikabatana tinosimuka. Nyika yedu inosimuka.”

The embassy went on to say, “Zimbabwe is ranked 160 out of 175 nations on the anti-corruption list of corruption perceptions. US$2.8billion goes missing from command agricultural subsidies and there is no accountability. Not the way to build confidence in Zimbabwe and attract foreign business and investment.

“Zimbabwe loses up to US$1 billion per year due to #corruption. Corruption deters foreign direct investment. U.S. companies decide where and when to invest based on a conducive and lucrative business environment.”