angagwa dismisses reports of GNU talks with MDC as day-dreaming

GWANDA – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dashed any hopes of another Government of National Unity with the MDC Alliance. There has been speculation in the past few days that the two major political parties could find common ground and come up with a workable plan for a unity government.

While addressing delegates at the ongoing ZANU PF Annual National People’s Conference at Esigodini in Umzingwane district on Wednesday, Mnangagwa said

We had our peaceful and non-violent elections tikahwina ne more than two thirds. Zvino kana ukarota kuine GNU, muka ubike doro.

Musabatikane nemhere mhere irikubva kumaloser, tichatonga five years sezvinotaurwa neConstitution and tavakuisa kumberi kuvaka nekugadzira upfumi hwenyika (Those who are championing for a GNU are dreaming, we shall rule for five years as is stated in the Consitution and at the moment we are pre-occupied with the economic development of our nation) said Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa says those who think Zanu PF is going to form a government of national unity (GNU) with the opposition are day-dreaming.

Addressing youths on the sidelines before the opening of the 110th Ordinary Session of the Zanu PF Central Committee which is part of the 17th annual National People’s Conference, the President said the party won resoundingly in the just ended July 30 elections.

He said government and the party are focussing on economic reconstruction and improvement and will not be deterred by those crying foul.

The President noted that some business people are colluding with detractors and effecting unwarranted price hikes so as to create discontent with government among the populace.

He urged them not to lose heart as government is working flat out to improve the environment for job creation through re-opening of enterprises and attracting FDI.

The President thanked the youths for the peaceful and non-violent manner in which the elections were conducted.