US General Denies US Military Bases in Zambia

Spread the love

GABORONE,- Michael Langley, Commander of the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), addressed claims regarding a U.S. military presence in Zambia, stating, “That’s false. We have no bases in Zambia, we have no plans afoot (for a base). Our approach is African-led and US-enabled. We have increased security cooperation with them, but there’s no footprint, no posture, no base.”

Langley made these remarks while in Botswana for the African Chiefs of Defense Conference, which brings together Chiefs of Defense from 35 African nations.

Earlier this week, AFRICOM’s director of intelligence, Rose Keravouri, revealed that Zimbabwe had been excluded from the conference on the advice of her government’s national security council. Despite this, a military attaché from the Zimbabwean embassy is attending the conference.

Diplomatic complexities are intensifying in Southern Africa as Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa last month met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The discussions came against a backdrop of growing regional tensions, particularly regarding the presence of a reported U.S. military base in Zambia and the involvement of AFRICOM.

Mnangagwa’s visit to Russia was part of broader diplomatic efforts involving Zimbabwe, Russia, and China, focusing on military assistance and cooperation. This trip underscored Zimbabwe’s strategic alignment with Russia and China, contrasting sharply with increasing U.S. influence in the region.

The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) has recently been under scrutiny after reports surfaced about a potential U.S. military base in Zambia. AFRICOM Commander Michael Langley has denied these claims, stating, “That’s false. We have no bases in Zambia, we have no plans afoot (for a base). Our approach is African-led and US-enabled. We have increased security cooperation with them, but there’s no footprint, no posture, no base.”

Despite these assurances, the Zambian Parliament and regional bodies like the African Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are closely monitoring the situation. The presence of U.S. military personnel in Zambia has raised concerns about the implications for regional security and sovereignty.

Complicating matters further, AFRICOM’s director of intelligence, Rose Keravouri, announced earlier this week that Zimbabwe was excluded from a recent defense conference on the advice of her government’s national security council. However, a military attaché from the Zimbabwean embassy did attend, highlighting the nuanced and sometimes contentious diplomatic relations at play.

The strategic dynamics in Southern Africa are increasingly influenced by the military and diplomatic maneuvers of major global powers. As Zimbabwe, Russia, and China strengthen their military cooperation, regional players and international observers are keenly watching how these developments will impact the geopolitical landscape in Africa.

President Mnangagwa’s engagement with President Putin underscores Zimbabwe’s pivot towards Eastern allies, reflecting a broader trend of African nations seeking diversified international partnerships amidst growing global power competition.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...