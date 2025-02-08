African Leaders Urge Direct Talks to Resolve Eastern Congo Crisis at Historic Summit

Spread the love

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania – Leaders from Eastern and Southern African blocs convened an unprecedented joint summit in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, calling for direct talks between all parties involved in the escalating conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), including Rwanda-backed M23 rebels. The summit aimed to defuse a crisis that has raised fears of a wider regional war.

The M23 rebels, who captured Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, in late January, have continued their advance southward toward Bukavu despite announcing a unilateral ceasefire. The group’s rapid gains mark the worst escalation of violence in over a decade, with thousands killed and hundreds of thousands displaced in a region already grappling with one of the world’s most dire humanitarian crises.

Kenyan President William Ruto, speaking at the summit’s opening ceremony, emphasized the need for dialogue over military action. “We must resist the temptation to think that we can somehow shoot or bombard our way to a solution,” he said. The summit was attended by eight heads of state, including Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, while Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi joined via video link.

The crisis has deepened tensions between Congo and Rwanda, with Kinshasa accusing Kigali of supporting the M23 rebels with troops and weapons—a claim Rwanda denies. The conflict has also exposed divisions among African regional blocs, with Eastern African nations advocating for dialogue and Southern African countries backing Congo and condemning the violence.

In a joint communique, leaders called for the withdrawal of “uninvited foreign armed forces from the territory of the DRC” and reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding Congolese sovereignty. They agreed to merge two existing peace processes and explore the inclusion of additional facilitators from across the continent. Defence chiefs from both blocs were urged to meet within five days to provide technical guidance on achieving an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

The M23’s recent advances have expanded its control over North Kivu province, a region rich in coltan, gold, and tin ore, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Aid groups are struggling to support overwhelmed hospitals and bury the bodies of at least 2,000 people killed in the battle for Goma, amid fears of disease outbreaks.

The United Nations has reported alarming accounts of rape, gang rape, and sexual slavery in the conflict zone, prompting the International Criminal Court to monitor the situation closely. Meanwhile, the United States has warned of potential sanctions against Rwandan and Congolese officials, raising the stakes for a diplomatic resolution.

The M23, a well-equipped ethnic Tutsi-led rebel group, is the latest in a series of insurgent movements to emerge in Congo’s volatile east. While Congo accuses Rwanda of using the group as a proxy, Rwanda denies these allegations and claims it is defending itself against a Hutu-led militia operating alongside the Congolese military.

The historic summit reflects Africa’s growing concern over the crisis and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution. As leaders work to bridge divisions and chart a path forward, the international community watches closely, hoping to avert a wider conflict in a region still scarred by the long fallout from the 1994 Rwandan genocide and the struggle for control of Congo’s vast mineral wealth.

Source: Reuters

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...