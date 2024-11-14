‘Address the Tensions’ – Zimbabwe Urges SADC to Act as Crisis Escalates in Mozambique

Spread the love

HARARE – Diplomats, business leaders, and economic experts in Zimbabwe are urging the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to take decisive action amid the intensifying political crisis in neighbouring Mozambique. The conflict, which has escalated over recent months, threatens regional stability and raises concerns over security, trade, and humanitarian conditions in southern Africa.

Mozambique has been grappling with armed insurgency since 2017, primarily concentrated in the northern Cabo Delgado province. The violence has intensified recently, with insurgent attacks targeting civilians, local infrastructure, and foreign investments, including major gas projects in the region. The unrest has displaced hundreds of thousands of Mozambicans, creating a humanitarian crisis that could spill over into neighbouring countries, including Zimbabwe.

In the past few weeks, insurgent attacks have escalated to such an extent that Zimbabwe’s foreign ministry, along with other SADC member states, has expressed deep concern over Mozambique’s deteriorating security situation. Speaking to journalists in Harare, a senior Zimbabwean official underscored the urgency of addressing the crisis, saying, “We need SADC to take firm action and ensure the tensions in Mozambique do not destabilise the region.”

The crisis in Mozambique is more than a security issue; it has serious economic implications for Zimbabwe and the broader SADC region. Mozambique is a vital trade partner and transit route for Zimbabwe’s imports and exports, with major trade hubs like Beira serving as critical entry points for goods. The escalating violence threatens to disrupt supply chains, increasing costs for Zimbabwean businesses and potentially leading to shortages of essential goods.

The insurgency also poses a risk to key regional projects, especially energy initiatives. Mozambique’s natural gas sector, which has attracted billions of dollars in foreign investment, holds significant potential to boost southern Africa’s energy supply. However, ongoing instability could jeopardise these projects, stalling economic progress for both Mozambique and its neighbours.

Zimbabwean business leaders have voiced their concern over these potential disruptions. A spokesperson for the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) warned, “If the crisis continues unchecked, we could face increased trade bottlenecks, affecting everything from food imports to construction materials. SADC must take urgent action to protect these economic lifelines.”

Zimbabwe has called on SADC to intensify its response, urging the organisation to consider more robust military and diplomatic support for Mozambique. While SADC has deployed troops in the past to assist Mozambique in combating insurgents, some analysts argue that the current response lacks the resources and strategic direction necessary to address the scale of the crisis.

“We need a more coordinated and decisive response from SADC,” said a security analyst based in Harare. “While SADC has been helpful, it is clear that the insurgency in Mozambique requires a comprehensive, long-term strategy that includes both military intervention and social programs to address the root causes of the conflict.”

Zimbabwe’s diplomatic and security experts are urging SADC to adopt a multifaceted approach, combining security measures with economic and humanitarian aid to stabilize the region. There is also a growing call for SADC to increase its collaboration with international partners, such as the United Nations and the African Union, to bolster its efforts.

The conflict in Mozambique has resulted in a severe humanitarian crisis, with over one million people displaced and in urgent need of assistance. Camps for internally displaced people are overcrowded, and conditions have worsened due to a shortage of food, clean water, and healthcare services. Zimbabwe, which has experienced its own challenges with economic migrants and refugees, fears that an uncontrolled influx of refugees from Mozambique could strain its resources further.

In response, Zimbabwe’s government has called on international organisations to increase their support for humanitarian operations in Mozambique. “The crisis is not just Mozambique’s problem; it is a regional crisis,” said a Zimbabwean Red Cross official. “We need more resources to support displaced communities and prevent the spread of insecurity across borders.”

As tensions continue to rise, Zimbabwe and other SADC members are advocating for a comprehensive, united response that prioritises both security and development. There is hope that a proactive stance by SADC, backed by international partners, could help restore stability in Mozambique and prevent further destabilisation in southern Africa.

For Zimbabwe, addressing the Mozambique crisis is more than just an act of regional solidarity. Stabilising its neighbour’s situation is essential to safeguarding Zimbabwe’s own economic and security interests. As one diplomat stated, “Zimbabwe cannot afford to remain passive. We must encourage SADC to act with urgency before the crisis threatens the entire region.”

