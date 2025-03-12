4 foreigners from China, Singapore and Sierra Leone plotted gold robbery in Zimbabwe, court hears

Spread the love

HARARE – Four foreigners from China, Singapore and Sierra Leone appeared in court Tuesday charged with conspiracy to commit robbery after they targeted a Chinese smuggler moving 4kg of gold to Zambia through Chirundu.

Gohga Kan, 34, a Singaporean residing in Greystone Park; Wu Ke Wen, 35, a Chinese national; and Sierra Leoneans Aruna Saidu, 27, and Foday Kamara, 27, were not asked to plead during a brief appearance before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa who advised them to apply for bail at the High Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, on February 27, 2025, Kan approached local resident Ozias Matsikete, discussing plans to rob a vehicle traveling from Harare to Zambia via the Chirundu Border Post.

“Kan claimed to possess two pistols and sought Matsikete’s help in recruiting two additional accomplices. Matsikete promptly alerted the detectives from CID Homicide about the planned robbery,” the NPA said.

“On March 1, Kan instructed Matsikete to arrange a meeting with the recruited assailants in Karoi to scout a suitable location for the robbery.”

It is alleged that he chose Karoi due to its proximity to Zambia, where he intended to transport the stolen gold.

The court heard detectives, posing as accomplices, joined Matsikete in a Mercedes-Benz to meet Kan, who was driving a white Toyota Prado.

The meeting took place approximately 25 kilometers from Karoi, where Kan revealed the robbery location, explaining that the presence of potholes would slow down the target vehicle.

On March 8, Kan and Matsikete met again, this time revealing the robbery was set for March 9.

Kan introduced Matsikete to Saidu and Kamara, who were in his vehicle, asserting that he would provide them with firearms for the heist.

Detectives developed a plan to thwart the robbery, coordinating a multi-team operation to arrest the suspects and recover the gold.

In the early hours of March 9, Kan informed Matsikete that they were following a Toyota Prado with Zambian registration plates which was carrying gold.

“Acting on this tip, detectives intercepted the vehicle at Nyabira tollgate, arresting the driver, Joseph Phiri, and his passenger, Liu Wieqiang.”

Kan and Wu were apprehended in their Honda Fit.

The Toyota Prado was searched, revealing around 4.018 kilograms of gold hidden beneath the car radio.

Simultaneously, detectives in Karoi arrested Saidu and Kamara, recovering two unregistered 9mm firearms.

They are scheduled to return to court on March 18.

Source: ZimLive

