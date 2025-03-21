3 arrested over $75k armed robbery at home of Wicknell Chivayo’s inlaws

Spread the love

HARARE – Police have arrested three men and are on the trail of other suspects, including one of their own, over an armed robbery at a Marondera farm owned by inlaws of wealth-flaunting businessman Wicknell Chivayo, ZimLive can reveal.

The three suspects from Hopley in Harare were arrested on Thursday by detectives from CID Stores and Business, law enforcement sources said.

A Constable Mukuva from Kopje police station has allegedly gone on the run after he was linked to the armed raid in the early hours of March 18 during which US$75,000, which was part of cash paid by Chivayo as lobola for his wife Lulu Muteke, was allegedly stolen.

The suspects are set to make their first court appearance on Saturday.

Police believe as many as 20 men, some armed with guns and machetes, took part in the raid. – ZimLive

