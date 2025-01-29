ZANU-PF Factionalism Erupts as Official Receives Death Threats

Spread the love

Tensions within ZANU-PF’s Mazowe district have reached a boiling point after District Coordinating Committee member Edwin Chinotimba received death threats from a fellow party member, Philip Somanja.

The threats, which were issued via an audio recording and a letter leaked from a ZANU-PF Mazowe leadership WhatsApp group, have exposed deep-seated factionalism and internal strife within the ruling party.

According to investigations by Bulawayo24News, Somanja is accused of threatening to mobilize his supporters to unleash violence against Chinotimba, vowing to ensure his “head rolls downstream.”

The threats come in the wake of a recent internal meeting presided over by Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson, Honourable Kazembe Kazembe. T

The meeting was convened to address the party’s declining support and to review its performance following the snubbing of key events, including the burial of late national hero Chenhamo ‘Chen’ Chimutingwende.

During the meeting, Chinotimba openly criticized Kazembe Kazembe, accusing his campaign teams of engaging in illegal land grabs in Mazowe. Chinotimba claimed that the party’s unpopularity stemmed from these corrupt practices, which had alienated grassroots supporters and surrounding farm communities.

He further revealed that some party members had skipped the burial of Chimutingwende due to dissatisfaction with the party’s treatment of its members, including reports of attendees being given only a bottle of mineral water at previous events.

Chinotimba’s bold accusations appear to have triggered a vicious backlash. Shortly after the meeting, he reportedly received threatening calls from ZANU-PF members in Mazowe West, including Somanja, who warned him to expect “sleepless nights” until they “terminate” him.

In the leaked audio, Somanja is heard hurling insults at Chinotimba, calling him a “dog of Satan” and vowing to deal with him personally. Somanja also questioned Chinotimba’s legitimacy as a beneficiary of the land reform program, accusing him of unfairly acquiring an 80-hectare farm despite not being a war veteran.

“Did you fight in the liberation struggle? Are you a war veteran? No, you are not. You are not supposed to benefit from land reform or empowerment programs. I want to deal with you and will kill you,” Somanja threatened.

The allegations of corruption within Mazowe district have further complicated the situation. Kazembe Kazembe has tasked the party’s vice chairperson, Christopher Magomo, to investigate claims that Somanja and his associates illegally seized council land earmarked for development.

The land, subdivided into 1,500 stands for residential, commercial, and recreational purposes, was allegedly sold off, with proceeds pocketed by Somanja and his team.

When contacted for comment, Somanja refused to confirm or deny the allegations, stating that he was “not at liberty to talk to the media” before abruptly ending the call.

Meanwhile, ZANU-PF officials in Mazowe district have remained tight-lipped about the leaked audio and letter. District spokesperson Kushinga Dutiro claimed he was unaware of the audio and had not received any formal complaint from Chinotimba.

The internal strife within ZANU-PF comes at a time when the party is facing growing criticism over corruption and poor mobilization efforts. During the recent triple burial of national heroes at the National Heroes Acre, Acting President General (Retired) Constantine Chiwenga condemned corrupt officials, warning that their “days are numbered” and that the law would soon catch up with them.

The event also highlighted the party’s waning influence, with only two out of eight buses dispatched to Mashonaland Central to ferry mourners being filled. Some buses returned to the shrine nearly empty, with one carrying only three mourners.

Provincial and district officials expressed disappointment at the poor turnout, acknowledging that without support from other provinces, the event would have been a historic embarrassment.

As factionalism and infighting continue to plague ZANU-PF, the party’s ability to maintain unity and address internal corruption remains in question. With threats of violence and allegations of misconduct swirling, the future of the ruling party’s cohesion hangs in the balance.

Source: Bulawayo24News

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...