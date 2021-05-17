Ziyambi says govt wont bow down to activists

HARARE – The embattled Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said the Government will not bow down to threats by the so-called human rights lawyers, who are challenging the extension of Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s service.

Minister Ziyambi said Government would lodge its appeal against a High Court decision blocking sitting judges from holding office after attaining 70 years of age at the Supreme Court before end of business today.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare this morning, the human rights lawyers represented by Advocate Thabani Mpofu who was flanked by MDC-A vice president Mr Tendai Biti said if the retired chief justice contests the judgment of the High Court, he can only do so in his personal capacity.

Minister Ziyambi said: “We are a litigant in this case and which rule says we can’t appeal?”