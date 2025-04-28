Zimbabweans identified as leading attempts to enter SA illegally

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwean nationals have been identified as the leading individuals attempting to illegally gain entry into South Africa.

This was revealed in the 2025 Easter border operations report, which saw Border Management Authority (BMA) officials, SAPS, and Home Affairs intensify efforts to prevent illegal travel into the country over the holiday period.

BMA Commissioner Michael Masiapato briefed the media on the outcomes of the operation, which spanned from 15 April to 24 April.

In a comprehensive account of the 2025 Easter border operations report, Masiapato revealed an 8% increase in travel over the period, with about one million movements recorded across all 71 ports of entry.

Masiapato also disclosed that authorities intercepted more than 6,000 individuals attempting to illegally enter or exit South Africa, a 61% increase compared to previous figures.

Highlighting a consistent pattern of the top three nationalities undermining immigration laws, Masiapato pointed to Zimbabweans as the highest offenders.

“Zimbabweans at 2,019, followed by Basotho at 1,921 and Mozambicans at 1,143, and the remainder of 1,170 is shared amongst the Swatis and other nationalities.”

Masiapato said intercontinental conversations are ongoing to ensure South Africa’s borders are better protected.

