Zimbabwean Woman In Court For Murdering Daughter, 6, In SA

A ZIMBABWEAN woman based in South Africa was Wednesday remanded in custody after she appeared in court in that country facing murder charges following the death of her six-year-old daughter early this week.

Fungai Nyamadzawo, 42, a former Kwekwe resident is accused of murdering Alexia Nyamadzawo, a Grade 1 pupil at Umhlali Preparatory School in South Africa.

Her death has drawn shock from both South Africans and Zimbabweans. She had started school this year.

According to South African media reports, South Africa Police Service spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said last Sunday evening police at Umhlali received a report of the kidnapping of a six-year-old child.

“The mother of the child reported to police that she was travelling on the Glendale Road near Shayamoya, with her two children, aged six and 14 when the kidnapping occurred,” Naicker said.

After the alleged kidnapping, Nyamadzawo proceeded to make a police report at Umhali Police Station where she said a man had snatched the now deceased from the back of her vehicle before fleeing.

The mother’s statements paved way for a police investigation.

“After an intensive investigation, a 42-year-old woman was taken for questioning by police yesterday (Tuesday). Detectives enlisted the help the services of Umhlali Search and Rescue Unit to assist in the search of the missing child.

“Following an ardours operation, the body of the missing child was located in a sugar cane field in Riet Valley,” Naicker said.

The investigations led to the arrest of Nyamadzawo on allegations of murdering her daughter.

On Wednesday, she appeared before the Umhlali Regional Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody to 10 June charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping and perjury.

The now incarcerated Fungai is wife to Charlton Nyamadzawo, a son to former Kwekwe mayor, Reason Nyamadzawo.

Kwekwe residents took to social media to express their outrage over the grisly murder of the child.