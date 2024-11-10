Zimbabwean Woman Fatally Shot in US, Family Seeks Support for Repatriation

Spread the love

GEORGIA, USA — A Zimbabwean woman, Esnati Thalani Gurura, 48, was tragically shot and killed by her partner last Tuesday in Athens, Georgia.

Her family has since launched a GoFundMe appeal to assist with repatriating her body to Zimbabwe for burial.

Athens-Clarke County Police reported that they responded to a call on November 5 at around 4:20 PM regarding a possible deceased person in an apartment on Royale Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered Gurura’s body, identifying an apparent gunshot wound as the cause of death.

Following an investigation, police arrested 27-year-old Kendall Elon Boone, Gurura’s partner, in connection with the killing. Boone faces multiple charges, including Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. He was apprehended on Jennings Mill Parkway shortly after the incident.

In an effort to return Gurura’s remains to Zimbabwe, her family has organized a GoFundMe campaign. Ashley Gurura, who is leading the fundraiser, described Esnati as “a beloved daughter, sister, and friend” known for her “vibrant spirit and kindness.”

“This has left an immense void in the lives of those who loved her,” Ashley shared on the campaign page. “We are reaching out for support to bring Esnati home to Zimbabwe for a proper farewell, surrounded by her family and friends.”

The funds will cover the costs of transporting her body and organizing a memorial service. The family expressed gratitude for any assistance, noting that “every contribution, no matter how small, will make a difference.”

“Thank you for standing with us as we honour Esnati’s life and memory,” Ashley added.

