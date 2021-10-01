Zimbabwean Weekly independent newspaper apologises to Finance Minister after writing falsehood

IN our edition of September 24, 2021, we published on our front page a story headlined Govt lavishes Ncube with US$200 000 hotel stay.

We have since learnt that our sources were out to mislead us. We have since established that Finance minister Mthuli Ncube did not stay at the Meikles Hotel for anywhere near the purported two years and the Government of Zimbabwe did not fork out US$200 000 to pay for the stay.

We apologise most sincerely to the minister for the embarrassment the story caused him. In future we will be more circumspect in dealing with our sources of information.

The Zimbabwe Independent, despite this embarrassment, will continue to be the best source in the country for fact-checked news. We are firmly committed to ethical, fair and accurate journalism.

We also unreservedly apologise for any inconvenience caused.

