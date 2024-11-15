Zimbabwean Student Arrested in India for Assault, Extortion, and Attack on Police

VADODARA, India — A Zimbabwean national, Washington Takura Muzweri, was arrested on Wednesday by Vadodara city police for allegedly assaulting a construction site manager, forcibly transferring money from his bank account, and attacking a police constable who intervened in the incident.

Muzweir, a university student in Waghodia, reportedly confronted Rameshkumar Nandlal Agarwal, the site manager overseeing a property Muzweir had rented. The dispute arose over a Rs 16,000 (US $192) deposit refund Muzweir sought after deciding to vacate the property.

According to Agarwal’s complaint, Muzweir entered the property owner’s home, an elderly woman, and demanded his deposit. Agarwal intervened, advising Muzweir to leave as the woman was alone.

Agarwal alleged, “He dragged me to the lift, stripped me to my undergarments, assaulted me, and forced me to transfer Rs 14,000 (US$168) into his account using a payment app.”

The owner of the property reportedly delayed returning the deposit, citing the need to follow due process.

When police officers arrived to intervene, Muzweir allegedly attacked them as well, leading to a second First Information Report (FIR) filed by one of the constables.

Kapurai police have registered two separate FIRs against Muzweir under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including extortion, assaulting public servants, and obscene acts.

The police stated that Muzweir’s actions were driven by frustration over the delayed refund. The case is under investigation, and authorities have assured that justice will be served.

The incident has drawn attention to the need for clear communication between landlords and tenants, especially those from international backgrounds, to prevent misunderstandings from escalating into violence.