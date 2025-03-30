Zimbabwean Police Officers Receive Unusual $50 Payment Ahead of Anti-Mnangagwa Protests

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwean police officers have reportedly received an unexpected $50 payment just days before nationwide protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa, scheduled for Monday.

The payments, which appeared in officers’ bank accounts without prior explanation, have sparked speculation about their source and intent.

According to sources, the money is believed to have been paid by key Mnangagwa allies, including controversial businessmen Wicknell Chivhayo, Kuda Tagwirei, and other close associates of the President. These individuals, often referred to as “Zvigananda”—a term used to describe Mnangagwa’s powerful financiers—have long been accused of using their wealth to maintain the ruling elite’s grip on power.

With tensions running high ahead of the protests, many observers see the payments as a deliberate move to secure police loyalty and discourage dissent within the security forces. Zimbabwe’s law enforcement agencies, particularly the police and military, have historically played a crucial role in suppressing opposition demonstrations.

While authorities have not issued an official statement on the payments, opposition figures and critics argue that the timing suggests an attempt to bribe officers into cracking down on protesters. Others speculate that the funds may serve as an incentive to ensure law enforcement remains aligned with Mnangagwa’s administration amid growing public discontent over economic hardships and alleged corruption.

The protests, organised by civic groups and opposition parties, are expected to draw thousands of Zimbabweans frustrated by rising inflation, unemployment, and declining living conditions. The opposition has accused Mnangagwa’s government of authoritarianism, human rights abuses, and economic mismanagement, fuelling calls for mass demonstrations.

As Zimbabwe braces for Monday’s protests, the unexpected payment to police officers raises pressing questions about the government’s tactics and the role of Mnangagwa’s powerful financial backers in shaping the country’s political landscape.

