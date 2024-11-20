Zimbabwean Nationals Arrested In Possession of Stripped Parts From a SA State-Owned Vehicle

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – Two Zimbabwean nationals, aged 26 and 37, are set to appear in the Belfast Magistrate’s Court after being arrested on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. The pair was found in possession of stripped parts from a state-owned vehicle belonging to South Africa’s Department of Health.

The incident occurred late Monday night, November 18, at approximately 11:00 PM, when the suspects allegedly tricked security personnel at a hospital gate by claiming they were transporting a critically ill patient. Once granted entry, the men turned on the guards, brandishing firearms.

The suspects tied up two security guards with ropes, forcing them to lie on the floor. After freeing themselves, the guards discovered that a damaged Toyota Hilux, parked at the hospital following an accident, had been stolen.

A case of business robbery was promptly reported to the Belfast South African Police Service (SAPS). The investigation involved the Witbank Tactical Response Team, Middleburg Flying Squad, and Belfast SAPS.

The operation led to the apprehension of the suspects, who were found with stripped vehicle parts from the stolen Hilux. Some parts were loaded onto the suspects’ light delivery vehicle (LDV), while others were recovered from surrounding areas during police searches.

Major General (Dr.) Zeph Mkhwanazi, the Acting Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, praised the swift action of the investigating team.

“Our investigators, in collaboration with prosecutors, will ensure a strong case is presented in court. This sends a clear message that no one is above the law or can disrespect the state with impunity,” Major General Mkhwanazi said.

The suspects currently face charges of possession of suspected stolen vehicle parts. However, authorities have indicated that further charges could be added as investigations continue.

The arrests highlight the effectiveness of coordinated law enforcement efforts in tackling crime and recovering stolen government property. The upcoming court hearings are expected to reveal more details about the suspects’ motives and the full extent of their involvement in the robbery.

The case underscores the importance of vigilance in safeguarding public assets and demonstrates law enforcement’s commitment to upholding justice.

Source: Byo24News

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...