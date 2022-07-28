Zimbabwean man ‘stabs’ SA girlfriend’s lover to death

A Zimbabwean man has been arrested in the Free State for allegedly murdering a man who was believed to be his girlfriend’s lover.

The 37-year-old Zimbabwean, who is believed to have been in the country illegally, allegedly stabbed Jonas Lesolia, 57, to death in Vaal Park, Sasolburg on Monday.

The suspect is due to appear in court on Wednesday on a murder charge and immigration-related charges.