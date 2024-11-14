Zimbabwean man stabbed to death in Leeds, United Kingdom

Spread the love

LEEDS, United Kingdom – A 23-year-old Zimbabwean man was stabbed to death in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England around midnight on Tuesday.

Police confirmed the murder of the man, only identified as Saymore by friends in the West Yorkshire city.

Local media say he was given emergency treatment at the scene by paramedics who later took him to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Initial information suggested the victim had been attacked inside the ground floor of a flat in the Belle Isle area of Leeds by three males who ran off from the address.

A search of the area, supported by the police helicopter, led to the arrests of two males, aged 18 and 16, a short time later in the Middleton area.

They were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and subsequently taken as suspects to the murder.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team who are leading investigations have confirmed the arrest of the teenagers.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “Our investigation remains in its very early stages, and we are still building up a picture of the circumstances in which this young man has been fatally attacked.

“His death, in such a sudden and violent way, is an absolute tragedy and we will be continuing to support his family at what is clearly a very difficult time for them while working to get them the answers they need.”

“We are keen to hear from anyone with any information that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone who witnessed a disturbance or anything suspicious at or around the address at any point leading up to when the emergency services were called shortly after midnight.

“We are carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area and would ask that people check their CCTV or doorbell footage for anything that could be relevant, as well as any dashcam footage from anyone who was driving in Winrose Avenue or the surrounding area around the time of the incident.

“We recognise that people in the community will be shocked by what has happened and I want to reassure them that we are treating this incident very seriously and liaising closely with our district policing colleagues who will be maintaining an increased presence in the area.”

Friends said Saymore was an affable character who was fluent in Shona and enjoyed his night life.

He often hung around Call Lane, a famous street in central Leeds with a lot of night joints, and Exodus, a popular night spot on the borders of the city centre predominantly patronised by Zimbabweans based in the giant United Kingdom city.

Source: ZimLive

