Zimbabwean Man Faces Additional Charges in Ongoing Sexual Offences Investigation in UK

Spread the love

A Chester man currently on remand has been charged with a further string of offences as Merseyside Police continue a complex investigation into multiple sexual offences involving several victims.

Walter Chahwanda, aged 33, of Plemonstall Court in Chester, remains in custody following two previous arrests on 27 February 2024 and 13 March 2025. He was initially charged in March with a range of serious offences, including rape, assault by penetration, and various charges involving sexual activity and communication with minors.

As the investigation has progressed, detectives have now brought ten additional charges against him. These latest allegations relate to multiple victims and include further counts of blackmail, engaging in sexual communication with children, malicious communications, and causing a child to view a sexual act.

Chahwanda is expected to remain in custody until he appears in court for trial, which is scheduled for September this year.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that inquiries remain ongoing and are urging anyone with information relevant to the case to come forward. The force has emphasised its commitment to supporting victims and ensuring a thorough investigation, while safeguarding the identities of those affected.