Zimbabwean man caught smuggling drugs into the U.S. from Canada

While driving Washington State Highway 20, also known as the North Cascades Highway, near the south end of Ross Lake, Border Patrol agents observed Banga walking on the side of the highway. Banga’s appearance matched the appearance of the individual from the RCMP surveillance images. Banga was contacted for an immigration inspection and had no documents to establish that he had legally crossed into the U.S. or that he was legally present in the U.S. When Banga was taken into custody, authorities found scales, gelatin capsules and about 1.4 pounds of MDMA in his possession.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says the crystalline substance found in Banga’s possession tested positive for the presumptive presence of MDMA, a synthetic, psychoactive drug commonly referred to as molly or ecstasy. MDMA is often ingested orally in capsule or pill form or it can be crushed and snorted. MDMA is often taken in 50-150 milligram doses. The amount of MDMA in Banga’s possession would total anywhere from 4,300 doses to 12,900 doses.

Consequently, Border Patrol Agents recognized Banga as being the same individual who was recorded defacing cameras in the area nearly a year prior. Border Patrol Agents re-ran the fingerprints found on the shotgun that was recovered on the U.S. side of the border back in January 2024, and the fingerprints on the gun matched to Banga. Information on Banga’s phone connected him to the shotgun. Authorities say Banga admitted that he unlawfully entered the U.S. from Canada while armed with the shotgun.

Sentencing guidelines involving a unlawful alien in possession of a firearm mean Banga could be punished by up to 15 years in prison. Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Judge Whitehead will determine the actual sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Border Patrol Blaine Sector Anti-Smuggling Unit, National Park Service, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations (ICE HSI). Assistant United States Attorney Dane A. Westermeyer and Special Assistant United States Attorney Katherine Collins led the prosecution effort.

Source: Fraser Travel Today