Zimbabwean man Arrested at Airport on UK Return for 2019 Assult at McDonald’s

Spread the love

NOTTINGHAM, UK — A father of two was arrested at the airport upon returning to the UK from Zimbabwe, nearly five years after his involvement in a violent assault outside a McDonald’s in Nottingham.

Kudzanai Mamaningo, now 30, was detained as he landed and appeared before Nottingham Crown Court, where details of the long-delayed case were heard.

The court was told that Mamaningo, who was 24 at the time of the incident, had been involved in an altercation in Clumber Street during the early hours of December 28, 2019. The attack occurred after an argument that began inside a nearby nightclub, reportedly involving Mamaningo’s cousin.

Prosecutor Denney Lau described how the victim while walking past McDonald’s at around 4:20 a.m., encountered a group of men with whom he had clashed earlier that evening. The victim alleged that Mamaningo approached him, and the group then assaulted him, with the victim being kicked and punched while on the ground. The man sustained injuries to his face and claimed he was repeatedly stamped on.

Mamaningo, who had been living abroad for much of the time since the incident, told the court that he had acted in self-defence, claiming that the victim had provoked the fight by attacking his cousin inside the nightclub.

A co-defendant had previously been sentenced to a suspended prison term for his role in the attack.

During the hearing, Deputy District Judge David Chidgey acknowledged the delay in bringing the case to court and took into account Mamaningo’s clean criminal record and the fact that there had been some provocation. The judge handed down a six-month conditional discharge, sparing Mamaningo an immediate custodial sentence.

Addressing Mamaningo, Judge Chidgey said: “Your lack of previous convictions demonstrates remorse, and there was some degree of provocation. This offence is nearly five years old and was, in part, a group attack on the victim.”

Mamaningo, who was unrepresented during the hearing, expressed relief and gratitude to the court, stating: “I live with my partner and two kids, the youngest just one-year-old. I am a carer in supported living and work with people who have difficulties.”

The case has now been closed following the court’s ruling.

Source: Nottingham Post

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...